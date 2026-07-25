Giants Take Huge Step Toward Tomorrow by Promoting Two Top Prospects

It seems as if the San Francisco Giants have been waiting on some of their prospects forever. Names that have been marked for future success have been bantered about all throughout the 2026 season, which has been a blowup from the beginning.

With the local boys sitting in fourth place in the NL West and ready to start sellling off players at the trade deadline, Bay Area fans have started paying more attention to what's happening down on the farm. And there was plenty of interest in the news that broke on Thursday

Teenage shortstops Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez were both given a ticket to San Jose and a step up to the Single-A level on Thursday, per MLB Pipeline. The pair are the top two prospects in the organization, with Gonzalez widely considered to be among the top 20 in all of Major League Baseball. Both have amazing upsides, so this advancement at such an early age only bodes well for this stage of their development

Gonzalez, who is just 18 years old, looks like a future, perennial All-Star at the Major League level. And while Hernandez, 17, has just as much skill but will be given more time to develop.

Eventually, one from this duo is expected to assume the mantle as a franchise shortstop in San Francisco, with the other likely right alongside him at third, or possibly patrolling left field. The possibilities are endless, and seeing the pair side by side will help evaluate who has the upper hand in this race toward the next generation of Giants baseball.

What Sets Them Apart?

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a nice luxury to have, with two such talented young players at the same position. The beautiful part for the fan base? It's doubtful that San Francisco's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, will look to move either of them. They are young, talented and inexpensive with an organization that is in desperate need of those kind of players as they rebuild.

And while it may be a while before the fans at Oracle Park get to welcome either Gonzalez or Hernandez to The Show, this is a huge move in the right direction. The players will face a level of pitching that will help ease them along while sharpening their skills. There may be a few setbacks here, but the future is approaching fast. And it's going to be led by these two newly-promoted prodigies.