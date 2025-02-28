Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Prospect Nearing Majors Possesses Prodigious Power Potential

The San Francico Giants have a potential home run king nearing a Major League promotion.

Jul 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants 2023 first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge poses for a photo before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park.
Jul 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants 2023 first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge poses for a photo before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants were in desperate need of a power infusion to their lineup this offseason.

Very little time was wasted accomplishing that goal as the team signed star shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. There will be some pressure for the former Milwaukee Brewers standout to live up to as it is the largest deal in franchise history.

One of the best offensive players at his position from a power standpoint, he is a major addition to the lineup.

Unfortunately, he was the only splash that was made to upgrade the offense in free agency, but there is some help on the way.

The Giants’ top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, is going to add a power element to the lineup whenever the team deems him ready for a promotion to the Big Leagues.

A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, he has rapidly moved through the team’s minor league system.

No matter what level he has been at, Eldridge has showcased incredible power potential, which isn’t all too surprising given that he is listed at a gargantuan 6-foot-7 and 223 pounds.

It also isn’t too shocking that he was selected by Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com as San Francisco’s top power hitting prospect entering the year.

“With his lightning-fast left-handed swing and plenty of strength and leverage in his 6-foot-7 frame, Eldridge earns top-of-the-scale grades for his raw power from many evaluators,” as written at MLB.com.

The No. 24 ranked prospect overall in baseball is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues. 2024 was his first full year as a pro and he started in A-Ball at San Jose.

By the end of the campaign, he was already a part of the Triple-A Sacramento team at only 19 years old.

The Giants could opt to have him play a full year at Sacramento before promoting him to the Major Leagues, but if he performs there as he has at all his other stops in the minors, it won’t be long until he forces their hand and he is written into Bob Melvin’s lineup card.

Through 147 minor league games, with 649 plate appearances, Eldridge hit 29 home runs and knocked in 110 runs with an impressive .292/.379/.514 slash line.

That is part of what makes him such a special prospect. Not only does he possess enough power to be a home run king one day, he isn’t an all-or-nothing hitter. He works counts to get on base and has incredible hit tools for someone his size and age.

Eldridge wasted no time showcasing that power in spring training, launching a home run in his first game.

Published
