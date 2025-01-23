San Francisco Giants Ranked Average Over Five-Season MLB Power Rankings
The San Francisco Giants have been a puzzling case of mediocrity and inconsistency for the better part of the last decade.
Granted, it is hard to compete in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers willing to pay nearly half a billion dollars to their roster and the San Diego Padres doing whatever it is that they do this time of the offseason.
Even with the struggles, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked the Giants as average in his latest power rankings for MLB teams covering the last five seasons, with the team placing near the middle of the pack in 16th.
The Giants are the only team that has interrupted the Dodgers' stranglehold on the NL West since 2013, as San Francisco won the 2021 division crown with a 107-game season that, unfortunately didn't lead to anything more than a playoff appearance.
Since then, the Giants have basically been a .500 team the hiring of new president of baseball operations Buster Posey — San Francisco's leader during its three World Series championships last decade — must be the one to turn it around.
"Buster Posey has his work cut out for him in this regard, though it helps that he already has a better track record of securing stars than his predecessor," Rymer wrote.
In 2021, San Francisco played to a 107-55 record, the best mark in franchise history, and the first 100+ win campaign since 2003.
In the other four years that encapsulate the five seasons in question, they have played .500 or better exactly once, going 81-81 in 2022.
The 2021 season has proven to be a fluke, as well as the last time this team has played postseason baseball.
Posey looks to change that. After making a splash early on in his tenure with an extension to third baseman Matt Chapman, and a splash in free agency with the largest contract in franchise history given to shortstop Willy Adames.
Price is no issue for Posey in his quest to bring this club back to relevancy, but it is still an uphill battle with the Dodgers on top of the mountain and a pretty mediocre roster outside of Chapman, Adames, and Logan Webb in the rotation.
Posey still has a lot of work to do in improving this club, but the good news is that he has shown a willingness to do just that.