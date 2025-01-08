San Francisco Giants Reach Agreement with Future Hall of Famer to Bolster Rotation
The San Francisco Giants will have one of the best pitchers of the generation in the fold for next season.
According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander. The deal is pending a physical, but by all accounts it looks like Verlander is going to be pitching in San Francisco next season.
Turning 42 years old next month, 2025 is going be the 20th MLB season for the three-time Cy Young winner. Despite his age, last year was really the first time in his career that Verlander has had his performance impacted by injury in what was probably the worst season of his lengthy career. Dealing with a shoulder injury early and a neck issue throughout the season, he struggled to look like his old self. In 17 starts, Verlander posted a 5-6 record with a career-worst 5.48 ERA and his worst WHIP (1.384) in a decade.
But the season prior, he was still extremely productive at the age of 40 with a 3.22 ERA over 27 starts. Two years ago was also arguably the best season of Verlander's entire career with a league-leading and career best 1.75 ERA, 218 ERA+, and an 18-4 record which saw him claim his third Cy Young and second with the Houston Astros.
A reunion with the Astros seemed like the most likely outcome if Verlander was going to try to pitch again in 2025 now seemingly healthy, but Buster Posey was able to sell the vision of not only slotting in alongside Logan Webb at the top of the rotation, but the opportunity to mentor the young Giants pitching staff.