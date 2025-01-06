San Francisco Giants Pursuing Future Hall of Fame Pitcher Could Make Sense
The San Francisco Giants headed into free agency with the thought around the league that they would try to bring in some more starting pitching.
With Blake Snell hitting the open market and really not a ton of mutual interest there before Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, there has been an obvious need in the rotation for the Giants.
The idea of Corbin Burnes picked up steam and looked like it was going to be imminent for San Francisco to sign one of the best pitchers in baseball and the top available free agent. But instead, Burnes wound up with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Giants still have a massive need.
While San Francisco tries to figure out exactly what the best way to bring in a starter is going to be, there are intriguing options still available. But one that has emerged as a high ceiling possibility with not a ton of risk attached could be one of the best pitchers of the last generation in three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.
According to a recent report from Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, 'multiple' teams are interested in the services of Verlander.
Morosi did not name teams specifically that have thrown their hat in the ring for Verlander, but San Francisco could make a lot of sense. Seemingly set to roll out a young rotation that includes tons of players with a bright future but a lack of experience, bringing in someone like Verlander could pay dividends.
Injuries obviously limited the veteran tremendously in 2024. In 17 starts, Verlander had probably the worst season of his 19-year career. With a 5.48 ERA and worst WHIP in a decade with a 1.403, it was a tough go for Verlander through a shoulder problem early and a neck injury that really derailed his season.
But he was productive as recently as the season before in 2023 both with the New York Mets and the Houston Astros with a 3.22 ERA over 27 starts.
This, of course, was coming off perhaps the best season of his Hall of Fame career in 2022 when he won the American League Cy Young with a league-leading and career-best 1.75 ERA and 0.829 WHIP along with an 18-4 record over 28 starts.
No matter which version of Verlander you get, even in a worst case scenario where the soon-to-be 42-year-old is not able to contribute on the field, having him mentor a young pitching staff like San Francisco's is a completely invaluable trait that no other team would be able to have.
At the least, it's worth an inquiry to see if the legend would entertain a one-year deal to join Logan Webb at the top of the Giants rotation.