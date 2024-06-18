San Francisco Giants Receive Several Positive Injury Updates
The San Francisco Giants have been bitten by the injury bug throughout the 2024 season and have seen much of their roster go on the injured list either before or during the year.
A lot of this has affected the pitching staff, with the most recent player to go down being left hander Kyle Harrison. On Monday, positive updates were provided on four players who are working their way back from the IL.
Maybe the biggest blow the Giants have faced this season was losing LaMonte Wade Jr., who was in the midst of a breakout season and looked like he could be an All-Star. At the time he went down, Wade's slash line was .333/.470/.426 with two home runs and a 167 OPS+. His .470 OBP was the best in baseball.
Accumulating a bWAR of 2.0, he was the biggest bright spot in San Francisco's lineup, but he suffered a hamstring injury that put him on the shelf for what's been almost a month.
However, he is traveling with the team for their road trip and is "doing all baseball activity." There was no definitive answer on when he would be back exactly, and when asked if he would play in the Rickwood, AL game, he said "I don't know."
The rest of the updates were regarding their pitchers.
Blake Snell, who is on his second IL stint, will throw off a mound on Tuesday. The lefty injured his groin on June 3 which forced him to leave his start early before hitting the 15-day injured list.
When he returns, they're hoping he pitches much better than he has so far.
The reigning Cy Young winner has pitched to a 9.51 ERA in six starts while walking over five batters per nine innings. He signed late in Spring Training, meaning he didn't get much time to ramp up for the season, which he has noted as a reason for his poor performance. If he can get healthy and stay healthy, he would be a big boost to the Giants' rotation.
Both Alex Cobb and Tristan Beck have yet to throw a pitch in 2024, but are both working their way back and throwing off a mound Monday.
Beck, a rookie in 2023, was used mostly as a long reliever and an occasional spot starter.
In 33 appearances, the right hander posted a 3.92 ERA with a 7.2 K/9 and 1.224 WHIP. Beck was placed on the 60-day IL in March after learning he had an aneurysm in his upper arm and needed surgery. Before the injury, he was fighting for a rotation spot, but will now likely pitch out of the bullpen full time.
Cobb had a career year with San Francisco in 2023.
The right hander was elected to his first All-Star team and finished the season with a 3.87 ERA and 7.8 K/9. After the year, he underwent hip labrum surgery that would place him on the 60-day IL and push back the start to his 2024 season. Then, in May, the veteran was shut down due to shoulder soreness.
The fact that Cobb is throwing off a mound is a great sign for his progress and shows he's actually getting healthy.
In a year that has been dominated by injuries, this news could be a sign the Giants are finally getting getting closer to full strength at the right time in a tight Wild Card race.