San Francisco Giants Release 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The San Francisco Giants know their game dates, along with their home and road opponents, for the 2025 regular-season schedule as all 30 teams’ schedules were released to the public via web site and social media.
The Giants will start the season on the road at Cincinnati, where they will face the Reds in their home opener on March 27. After an off-day on Friday, the Giants and Reds will play two more games to wrap up the opening series.
From there, the Giants face their first interleague series when they travel to Houston to face the Astros starting on March 31.
San Francisco then heads back home to host the Seattle Mariners for their home opener on April 4. After a three-game series, the Reds come to town for a three-game series, wrapping up the Giants’ season series with Cincinnati.
The Giants rivalry interleague series takes on an interesting twist as the Athletics will no longer be in Oakland in 2025.
Next season will be the Athletics’ first at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move from Oakland to Las Vegas.
Sacramento just happens to be the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants.
The Giants will host the Athletics on May 16-18 and then face the Athletics in Sacramento from July 4-6.
Other Interleague home series for the Giants include Texas, Kansas City, Boston, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Baltimore.
Other interleague road series for the Giants include trips to the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota, Detroit, the Chicago White Sox and Toronto.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Giants end the first half of the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers from July 11-13 and then resume the season on the road at Toronto from July 18-20. That is followed by a road trip to Atlanta to face the Braves.
The final month of the season will feature seven games with the Dodgers, with three at home from Sept. 12-14 and four on the road from Sept. 18-21.
San Francisco wraps up the season with two series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals from Sept. 22-24 and with the Colorado Rockies from Sept. 26-28.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason.