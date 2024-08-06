San Francisco Giants Reliever Named Player They ‘Should’ve Traded'
The San Francisco Giants didn't do much at the trade deadline, which was somewhat expected. It's interesting that they took the approach that they did, but it could come back to be the right one. However, not adding to this team was a debatable decision for multiple reasons.
Instead of addressing some of the issues on the roster, they decided to play it safe and trust the pitching they were getting back from the IL.
Blake Snell and Robbie Ray had been hurt for nearly all of the campaign, as Ray recently threw his first pitch. Snell returned at the beginning of July and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since.
However, they could've always done more, and that should've been the approach that they took considering the position they're in.
This team is filled with veteran talent and can make a run in the postseason.
On the flip side, they have multiple veterans they could've traded who might've brought back decent returns. If this season doesn't end with a postseason bid, at the very least, the Giants might look back and regret not moving those pieces.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided believes they should've moved Taylor Rogers, highlighting the package they could've landed for him in return.
"Look at the market for solid, controllable relievers this year. The Giants could have landed a huge return if they would have dealt Taylor Rogers at the deadline. Losing him sucks, but the return would have been massive."
Rogers was viewed as a trade candidate for much of the past few months, but San Francisco decided not to pull the trigger. Considering the type of arm he's been out of their bullpen for the past two years, it's tough to blame them.
He's been elite again, posting a 2.27 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His 48 strikeouts and 1.1 WHIP also show just how dominant he's been.
Having high-end bullpen arms is arguably more important than anything else come October, which is likely the reason why the Giants decided not to move him.
As seen during the trade deadline, however, there were some relief pitchers traded for packages that had never been seen before. San Francisco could've been a team that benefited from that, but they decided to take a different approach and kept one of their most reliable bullpen arms for the remainder of the campaign.
Maybe it'll be the right decision in October.