San Francisco Giants Remain Linked with Power Hitting Free-Agent Slugger
It is unlikely that the San Francisco Giants will add another significant player this offseason. They appear happy with their signings of Justin Verlander to the rotation and Willy Adames at shortstop as of right now.
However, the squad would undoubtedly gain from having another prominent hitter or arm. San Francisco still has a chance to acquire a player, though, as there are still a number of well-known free agents available.
The Giants have a recent history of making late additions after they signed left-handed pitcher Blake Snell and third baseman Matt Chapman to short-term contracts during spring training last season.
Both players struggled to find long-term deals and inked shorter deals with opt-outs. Snell triggered his and left for a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chapman, however, liked it in San Francisco so much that he signed a long-term extension to remain with the Giants.
As February begins, power hitting slugger Pete Alonso is still a free agent. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently wrote that the Giants are one of the teams that make sense for Alonso, although the New York Mets are still undoubtedly the best fit.
In addition to the Mets and Giants, Heyman wrote that the other most likely landing teams are the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, and Cincinnati Reds. Although there have been several apparent fits, Alonso's market has not grown as he had anticipated, as his only reported offer is from the Mets.
Despite the fact that Alonso is still a great hitter, organizations appear less inclined to offer him a big contract after what they see as a down 2024 in certain categories.
The six-year veteran will probably have to switch to DH at some point because he is a below-average first baseman, thus reducing his lineup flexibility. With a few exceptions, teams are hesitant to invest in a full-time DH, but they are certainly cautious when it comes to first basemen.
Nevertheless, Alonso might not be an ideal match for San Francisco for a number of reasons. In the short term, there is also an argument to be made for signing him as well because he would undoubtedly improve the Giants' lineup in 2025.
The Giants remain a dark horse team that could become interested as long as he remains available in free agency — and the Mets don't make him an offer.