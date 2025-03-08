San Francisco Giants Repeat Last Year's Choice in Updated MLB Mock Draft
The San Francisco Giants are drafting at the same exact spot that they did last year and they could do the same exact thing that they did last year.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released an updated 2025 MLB mock draft in which the Giants select a college outfielder at the the No. 13 overall spot.
That follows what happened in 2024, when they took Florida State Seminoles outfield star James Tibbs III with the 13th pick.
This time around, the mocked selection was Arizona Wildcats star Brendan Summerhill. Getting him there would be a solid value as he is the 10th overall prospect in the MLB draft rankings.
Summerhill is a well-rounded prospect that has an untapped power potential. There is some slight worry that he might be a jack of all trades, master of none type player.
Not that there isn't a place for that sort of guy on the roster, but it isn't exactly what a team is hoping for out of the first round.
One thing that isn't being called into question is his bat-to-ball skills, which have developed well with each passing season. He has a .373/.448/.667 slash line with two home runs,15 RBI and three stolen bases.
This has been easily his start as his wRC+ is up from 122 a year ago to 141 so far this season. The real question will be whether or not he can keep this level of play going into conference play.
He did have one of his best games of the season against the then top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Summerhill went 3-for-5 with an RBI against their Friday night guy. It was a game that the Wildcats won 3-2.
When looking at the current makeup of their roster and farm system, taking an outfielder does make sense.
The only spot in their lineup that isn't already accounted for in the long term plans is second base.
Jung Hoo Lee, James Tibbs and now Summerhill could be an intriguing trio in the near future. If Summerhill can develop that power stroke, it would be even better.
That would give them two home run threats on the corners and a roaming center fielder with a contact-first mindset.
There is also an argument that they need more pitching, though. Just three of their top 10 prospects are pitchers and they have a fairly old starting rotation.
The potential of Summerhill's bat could be too much to pass up on, though.