San Francisco Giants Coveted Signing Makes Impressive Prospect Ranking Debut
The San Francisco Giants are certainly trying to be a "win-now" team, but they do have some intriguing names for down the road in their farm system.
MLB Pipeline just released its initial top 30 ranking of the Giants prospects for this season.
Making his debut on the rankings, and doing so at an impressive spot was shortstop Josuar Gonzalez, who came in as the third overall spot.
The top five prospects in the rankings are first baseman Bryce Eldridge, pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, the shortstop Gonzalez, outfielder James Tibbs III and shorstop Jhonny Level.
Gonzalez was given just under $3 million back in January, which was the second-most in franchise history. He has five-tool potential as a switch-hitting shortstop, making it clear to see why he is so highly thought of.
The next five prospects are outfielder Dakota Jordan, pitcher Joe Whitman, outfielder Rayner Arias, outfielder Bo Davidson and pitcher Trevor McDonald.
Davidson went undrafted back in 2023, but has impressed and made that look like a mistake. He saw a big jump after finishing last year at No. 25 in the rankings.
He has a .320/.430/.580 career slash line in the minors and looks like he could have 20/20 potential down the road.
Coming in at No. 11 through No. 15 are pitcher Trent Harris, pitcher Mason Black, shortstop Maui Ahuna, outfielder Wade Meckler and middle infielder Diego Velasquez.
Harris is a call-up candidate if he has a nice start to the year in the minors. The 26-year-old has a 1.52 ERA over 100.2 innings of work out of the bullpen over the last two seasons, but hasn't moved past Double-A where he has just three innings.
Next up in the rankings are shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, pitcher Gerelmi Maldonado, pitcher Reggie Crawford, pitcher Josh Bostick and pitcher Carson Seymour.
Maldonado is another former international signing on the rise, as he finished last year at No. 29. He has high strikeout potential, but still struggles with control.
At Nos. 21 through 25 are pitcher Carson Ragsdale, shortstop Walker Martin, third baseman Sabin Ceballos, pitcher Jacob Bresnahan and outfielder Lisbel Diaz.
Ragsdale is making his way back up the rankings after finally being healthy again. He was a fourth round pick back in 2020, but dealt with two tough injuries in 2022 and 2023 that kept him to just over 30 innings pitched over those two years.
He came back in 2024 with a 4.18 ERA over 120.2 innings and 11.0 K/9.
Finishing out the top 30 were outfielder Oliver Tejada, pitcher Jack Choate, outfielder Jakob Christian, third baseman Robert Hipwell and outfielder Jose Ortiz.