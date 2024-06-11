San Francisco Giants Reportedly Looking for ‘Long-Term’ Solution at Shortstop
The San Francisco Giants might've never realized how lucky they truly were when Brandon Crawford was in his prime. For much of his Giants career, spanning from 2011-2023, Crawford was one of the better shortstops in baseball.
A member of two World Series teams, the now 37-year-old put together a decorated career. He's a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, and has a Silver Slugger on his resume.
They've been searching for an answer at shortstop this season and haven't found that yet. Brett Wisely hasn't been bad, posting an OPS of .731, but they could go out and land a proven shortstop to control the infield over the next decade.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, San Francisco is searching for a long-term answer for the position.
"The Giants are searching for a long-term answer at shortstop," Bowden wrote.
It's uncertain where they turn, as there aren't a ton of elite shortstops on the market. Perhaps the Toronto Blue Jays move Bo Bichette, although Bowden reported that it sounds unlikely.
"Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins doesn’t think it makes sense to trade shortstop Bo Bichette and/or first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. because he’d much rather sign both to long-term extensions. However, if the Blue Jays can’t do that by the trade deadline, they’d be foolish not to shop both.
"One rival executive believes a deadline trade involving either one will only happen if Atkins is replaced."
If the Blue Jays do move Bichette, it'd likely cost a ton. Moving him would signal Toronto going into a different phase than they're currently in, and his production warrants a massive package.
Bichette has had his worst season as a big leaguer, slashing .236/.284/.346 with an OPS+ of 81. He has just four home runs. With career lows in all those categories, teams will hope he returns to what he's done in his career.
Only 26 years old and signed until the end of the 2025 season, Bichette has a career slash line of .293/.334/.472 with 93 home runs in 2,428 at-bats.
A two-time All-Star, the 2,000-plus at-bat sample size means much more than struggling in 63 games and 246 at-bats this season.
The Giants have pieces in their farm system that could interest the Blue Jays front office. Whether they're willing to move them remains to be seen, but that'd be the price for a young star at a premium position.