San Francisco Giants Rising Star Has Higher Expectations This Season
With spring training moving right along for the San Francisco Giants, the team is hoping to see improvements from last year.
The Giants have fallen into a bit of a rut in the National League West the past several years. After a great season in 2021, the team has had a losing record for three straight seasons and has been painfully mediocre.
Now, with some new leadership in the front office, the hope is that the direction of the team will change for the better.
One of the main reasons for the struggles of the team in the past few years especially has been the offense. San Francisco has lacked talent and star power in the lineup, but recent moves have strengthened the unit.
With the addition of Matt Chapman last offseason and Willy Adames this winter, the Giants have a really talented left side of the infield now. However, while both are good players, neither would be considered a star.
While the left side of the infield might garner a lot of attention, San Francisco also has an interesting player to watch who will be moving to second base in Tyler Fitzgerald.
The 27-year-old took over as the starting shortstop for the team last year and performed well. Even though he wasn’t hyped at all as a prospect, he came up to the Majors and produced last campaign. Now, expectations will be far different for the versatile infielder.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Fitzgerald having some high expectations after a surprisingly great campaign in 2024.
In really his first true chance to play in the Majors for a significant amount of time, Fitzgerald ended up having a great season. The young slugger slashed 280/.334/.497 with 15 home runs, 34 RBI, and 17 stolen bases.
It was a great all-around season for the young infielder, especially considering he put together that type of season in under 100 games played.
However, even though the season was great, some of the underlying metrics are a bit concerning for whether he can sustain it.
Even though there might be some regression in 2025, he did put together a strong campaign for nearly an entire season, which should cause some optimism.
Despite playing shortstop in 2024, he will now be making the move to be the expected starting second baseman for the team this coming season.
If he can perform like he did at the plate last year once again, the infield for the Giants is going to be really strong with the left side leading the way.