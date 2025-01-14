San Francisco Giants Second-Year Youngster Predicted To Be 'Breakout Star'
The San Francisco Giants made a financial commitment to outfielder Jung Hoo Lee last winter. Unfortunately, Lee suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and underwent season-ending surgery after signing a six-year, $113 million deal.
Labrum surgeries are tricky and, often, the last thing any baseball player wants to deal with. While any surgery isn't usually a good thing, labrum surgeries could truly derail a player's career.
Despite those worries, Lee said he's healthy and ready to go heading into Spring Training recently, a positive sign as the Giants need him to be on the field.
"I am so grateful for the way the team has taken care of me. I want to go back out there and help the team the best I can. I can tell you I am 100 percent healthy now," he said, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Appearing in 37 games, Lee had a decent showing in his first stint at the big league level in America. He posted a .262/.310/.331 slash line with two home runs in 145 at-bats.
The hope is for him to be better than that moving forward, but there weren't any signs to suggest that he won't be a decent player one day.
San Francisco could use another star, and Lee being that is uncertain, but staying on the field and playing at the level he can would be a step in the right direction. He was never going to be a 30-plus home run guy with a 145 OPS+.
The Giants knew that when they signed him.
Lee, however, does other things, and his bat-to-ball skills in the KBO show there's reason for hope, posting a .340/.407/.491 slash line in seven campaigns there.
Major League Baseball is different, and the injury is worrisome, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report likes what he saw and predicted him to be a breakout star next year.
"Lee didn't get much of a chance to prove himself in the first year of a six-year, $113 million pact. He played in only 37 games before injuring his shoulder in a collision with the center-field wall at Oracle Park, necessitating season-ending surgery. What Lee did in those games, however, was prove that he's going to be a tough out in the majors. Among hitters who took at least 150 plate appearances in 2024, only Steven Kwan and Luis Arráez had higher rates of contact."
Those contact rates are essential for the player Lee is. If he ends up being half of the players Steven Kwan and Luis Arraez are, that'd be perfect for this ball club.
With Spring Training a few weeks away, San Francisco fans will get a first-class look at how Lee progressed in his recovery. Hopefully, it went as well as he said it did.