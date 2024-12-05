San Francisco Giants Seen as Trade Fit for Athletics Slugger Brent Rooker
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the winter meetings trying to improve a team that has been struggling in recent years.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey has his work cut out for him, as the Giants have struggled in recent years. After missing the playoffs for the last three seasons, some changes need to happen.
So far this offseason, San Francisco has already lost Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That is a significant blow to the starting rotation, as he has yet to be replaced.
While they might look to add a starter to replace Snell, the real need for the team is to upgrade a lineup that has been lackluster.
The Giants can look to either free agency or on the trade market to address those needs. Recently, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com wrote about the Oakland Athletics trading Brent Rooker to San Francisco to help upgrade their lineup.
It's a better fit for the Giants, who will continue to be the Athletics' rivals even as they move to Sacramento next season. But, it will also come at a cost, in McDaniel's estimation. Rooker is coming off a career season and while he's limited as a designated hitter, because of last year's numbers the Athletics can afford to hold out for a package of prospects that would make a deal worth it.
“Stitching together a collection of intriguing young players near the majors or who have already made their debut -- something like Marco Luciano, Hayden Birdsong, Carson Whisenhunt and Landen Roupp -- would give the A's a nice collection of young talent.”
One player McDaniel indicated was likely off the table was the Giants top overall prospect, Bryce Eldridge, who projects as San Francisco's starting first baseman in the future.
The 30-year-old is coming off an amazing season with the Athletics, as he has started to find his groove the last couple of years. In 2023, Rooker totaled 30 home runs and 69 RBIs. He followed up that campaign with a strong season in 2024, as he was one of the best hitters in baseball with 39 home runs and 112 RBIs.
While the slugger is a good potential target for the Giants, he does come with some risk due to a lack of sample size for his success in the league.
Rooker does fit the mold of what San Francisco needs in their lineup, as he is a potential 30 home run hitter if he continues what he has done over the last couple of years.
While San Francisco might focus more on the free-agent market based on their limited farm system, Rooker would be an appealing target.