San Francisco Giants Set To Aggressively Pursue Shortstop During MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants will undoubtedly be aggressive this offseason.
After being outdone by other teams over the past few winters, the new front office regime, led by former Giants legend Buster Posey, must shake that narrative. Following missing out on big-name players such as Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Carlos Correa, the organization is looking to return to the “memory-making business.”
As team leaders are meeting in San Antonio, TX for the GM meetings, Posey spoke with the media and stated the team will be looking for a shortstop this winter.
According to Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle, the new president of baseball operations will be looking to move some of their younger players to new spots defensively.
Posey said rookie Tyler Fitzgerald “did a good job there last year, but can play multiple positions."
The 27-year-old hit 15 home runs this past season but struggled with the glove at the premier spot of shortstop. He was moved around to other positions, including the outfield and second base. They look like they are planning to keep those moves a permanent change moving forward.
Posey also mentioned that former top prospect Marco Luciano could move into the outfield, but the focus will be more on improving his performance at the plate.
The front office will have two top candidates for the shortstop position this winter in Willy Adames and Ha-Seong Kim.
Adames would bring a massive increase in the power department for San Francisco since he hit 32 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers this past season. Adding him to the roster could bring in a slugger who could be the first player for the Giants to reach 30 homers since Barry Bonds in 2004.
According to Spotrac, Adames market value is predicted at $152 million over six years for an annual average value of just over $25 million per season.
Kim does not possess the same power, but his versatility is hard to match.
While with the San Diego Padres, he played all over the infield, something that could be a great asset for an organization trying to find the right spots for some of its younger players on the roster. He would likely be a bottom-of-the-batting-order type of player, although he would vastly improve the team defensively.
Spotrac projects Kim to receive a four-year, $49 million deal, approximately $12 million per season.
Posey has already deviated away from how the San Francisco's previous front office regime operated since he is not afraid to let the press know some of his intentions this offseason.
The jury is still out on whether that will be a mistake or not, but Giants fans will at least know that they will surely be in the conversation for some of the biggest names on the market this winter.