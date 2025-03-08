San Francisco Giants Should Be Optimistic About Exciting Young Outfielder
With spring training rolling right along for the San Francisco Giants, the start of the regular season is right around the corner.
After a mediocre at best winter, the Giants are a hard team to judge heading into the 2025 campaign. They were able to accomplish a couple of their offseason goals, but it’s hard to imagine this team being better than last year.
This offseason, San Francisco was able to shed some payroll and at the same time add an impact bat in Willy Adames to their lineup.
The batting order of the Giants has been a major issue in recent years, and the hope is that Adames will be the missing piece for them. However, while the slugging shortstop is a good player, he will still need help to make this lineup an effective one in a challenging National League.
Even though he was the only major addition to the team, an injured player returning might help solve the problem as well.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently spoke about Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee as a player that is standing out so far in spring training for the franchise.
“The Giants are optimistic about the 26-year-old’s outlook though, and think he’ll be able to hit third in their lineup.”
After signing a big deal last winter, it was a frustrating start to Lee’s career with the Giants. After crashing into the wall and hurting his shoulder, surgery resulted in his year being over.
However, the young outfielder is healthy and looking to make an impact for San Francisco in 2025.
So far this spring, the 26-year-old is slashing .400/.478/.750 with two home runs, four RBI, and six runs scored. The early numbers are impressive for Lee this spring, and he could be exactly what they were missing in the lineup.
With multiple seasons having a slugging percent of over .500 in Korea, the slugger has some good power into the gaps and fits well in Oracle Park.
Furthermore, as a high-contact hitter, it will be interesting to see where he is placed in the lineup. He could very well find himself in the middle of the order with Adames if he continues to slug well, but his ability to get on base also makes him a fit for the top of the order.
Staying healthy will be the most important thing heading into the regular season, but the early results from spring training are impressive.
There is certainly a lot of reasons to be optimistic that Lee can be an impact player for the Giants in 2025.