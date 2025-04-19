Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Should Sign World Series Hero to Replace Struggling Infielder

With Lamonte Wade Jr. struggling, the San Francisco Giants should look to make an upgrade at this key position.

Nick Ziegler

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants are off to a strong start, but as the team starts to emerge as a contender, they might have to make some upgrades to a struggling position.

It has been a shockingly good start for the Giants in 2025. Despite not having many expectations coming into the year, the team is off to a hot start and keeping pace in the challenging National League West.

One of the main reasons for their success has been the performance of their offense. This is a unit that has been a weak spot the last several years, but perhaps now is emerging as a strength.

However, while there are a lot of players performing well, San Francisco does have one notable player struggling and that is first baseman, LaMonte Wade Jr. The slugger is off to a terrible start, slashing .102/.224/.265 with just one home run so far in 16 games.

Even though he isn't the greatest hitter, this is a significant drop in production from even last season, when he slashed .260/.380/.381 with eight home runs.

Since the Giants might be looking to solidify their team, a first baseman that can hit from the left-hand side of the plate might emerge as a need. One player who could make a lot of sense for them is free-agent, Anthony Rizzo.

The former All-Star first baseman is still a free agent, despite being the starting first baseman for a team in the World Series last year.

However, while Rizzo has had a lot of success in years past, injuries have derailed his play quite a bit in recent years.

In 2024 with the New York Yankees, he slashed .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 92 games. However, if he was in a platoon role like he would be with the Giants, the numbers against right-handers were slightly better, slashing .231/.302/.367.

Even though it’s not a massive upgrade, a veteran like Rizzo could help propel the Giants into the postseason. The slugger has a plethora of experience playing in the playoffs, and could be a great leader in the clubhouse in addition to potentially being an upgrade at first base.

Since the former All-Star hasn’t signed yet, he is likely waiting for the right opportunity for the right amount of money. He was a player making $16 million last season, which isn't a number that he will likely come close to if he signs.

If the money ends up being right and the Giants stay as contenders, the pairing is an appealing fit.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Home/San Francisco Giants News