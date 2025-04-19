San Francisco Giants Should Sign World Series Hero to Replace Struggling Infielder
The San Francisco Giants are off to a strong start, but as the team starts to emerge as a contender, they might have to make some upgrades to a struggling position.
It has been a shockingly good start for the Giants in 2025. Despite not having many expectations coming into the year, the team is off to a hot start and keeping pace in the challenging National League West.
One of the main reasons for their success has been the performance of their offense. This is a unit that has been a weak spot the last several years, but perhaps now is emerging as a strength.
However, while there are a lot of players performing well, San Francisco does have one notable player struggling and that is first baseman, LaMonte Wade Jr. The slugger is off to a terrible start, slashing .102/.224/.265 with just one home run so far in 16 games.
Even though he isn't the greatest hitter, this is a significant drop in production from even last season, when he slashed .260/.380/.381 with eight home runs.
Since the Giants might be looking to solidify their team, a first baseman that can hit from the left-hand side of the plate might emerge as a need. One player who could make a lot of sense for them is free-agent, Anthony Rizzo.
The former All-Star first baseman is still a free agent, despite being the starting first baseman for a team in the World Series last year.
However, while Rizzo has had a lot of success in years past, injuries have derailed his play quite a bit in recent years.
In 2024 with the New York Yankees, he slashed .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 92 games. However, if he was in a platoon role like he would be with the Giants, the numbers against right-handers were slightly better, slashing .231/.302/.367.
Even though it’s not a massive upgrade, a veteran like Rizzo could help propel the Giants into the postseason. The slugger has a plethora of experience playing in the playoffs, and could be a great leader in the clubhouse in addition to potentially being an upgrade at first base.
Since the former All-Star hasn’t signed yet, he is likely waiting for the right opportunity for the right amount of money. He was a player making $16 million last season, which isn't a number that he will likely come close to if he signs.
If the money ends up being right and the Giants stay as contenders, the pairing is an appealing fit.