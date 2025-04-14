San Francisco Giants Have Been Propelled To Success By Unlikely Contributors
The San Francisco Giants were able to keep up their winning ways with an impressive road series win against the New York Yankees.
After hovering around the .500 mark for the last several years, the Giants appear like they might be legit this season.
This winter, San Francisco didn’t have a fantastic offseason with just Willy Adames and Justin Verlander being the two notable players brought in. However, they lost a lot of key contributors in 2024, which made those moves feel like a bit of a wash.
So far this campaign, the Giants are getting key contributions from players who have really stepped up in the early going.
With some unsuspecting names performing well, San Francisco has one of the best records in the league and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Giants being one of the biggest surprises in baseball, but not because of their big-name stars.
“It's the unusual suspects who have carried the Giants so far. Wilmer Flores is already up to six homers and 19 RBI, while Mike Yastrzemski has come out of the gate with a 1.011 OPS. The whole bullpen has been terrific, posting a 1.79 ERA.”
When looking at the players who are performing well for the team, it hasn’t been their stars just yet.
The left side of the infield has the talent to be one of the best in baseball, but both Adames and Matt Chapman are off to slow starts. At the plate, both are batting under the Mendoza line and have combined for just two home runs and 14 RBI.
Fortunately, the team is getting some excellent production from two outfielders who they have high hopes for in Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos. While Lee missed most of the 2024 campaign with shoulder surgery, Ramos having success shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise after a strong year.
Furthermore, in addition to both of those players performing well, Wilmer Flores and Mike Yastrzemski are playing extremely well, also.
Getting production from these two has been key early on, especially after both had what would be considered down seasons in 2024.
Overall, the lineup has been much improved and hasn’t even had their two best players really contributing yet.
Furthermore, the pitching staff has been excellent for the most part.
The starting rotation is arguably the best aspect of the team, but the bullpen has also been fantastic with an ERA under 2.00.
Even though they might not have been predicted to be great in 2025, San Francisco just keeps on winning.
While some players having surprise success to begin the year has helped, the Giants might be able to sustain this success when their stars heat up.