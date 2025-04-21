San Francisco Giants Should Trade for Switch-Hitting Nationals Slugger
The San Francisco Giants got off to a great start, but might be coming back to earth a bit of late.
To begin the season, the Giants were one of the biggest surprises of the year. Despite not having the highest expectations, the team came out firing.
With a hot start, San Francisco was proving early on that they might be able to be a contender. However, this past week was a challenging one for the franchise.
The Giants lost both of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels.
Since San Francisco has exceeded expectations and might be able to contend for a playoff spot this campaign, the front office is going to have to evaluate the roster and decide where they might be able to make improvements.
One position that has been a bit of a weakness is first base with LaMonte Wade Jr. The slugger is off to a terrible start, slashing .091/.215/.236 with one home run and seven RBI.
It hasn’t been a strong season at all for the left-handed slugger, and the Giants should entertain upgrading there.
One potential option who could make a lot of sense for the franchise is the switch-hitting slugger from the Washington Nationals, Josh Bell.
For three straight years, Bell has been traded at the trade deadline. Due to his ability to be a strong option at first base or designated hitter as a switch-hitter, there is a lot to like about what he can bring to the plate.
Since the Nationals are likely going to be sellers, it could end up being the fourth straight summer that Bell is traded.
The slugger hasn’t been off to the best start this campaign, but he’s a rather proven player in the league and will turn it around soon. In 2025, he slashed .134/.266/.299 with three home runs and nine RBI.
While those numbers aren’t strong, Bell was a very productive hitter in 2024 with both the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. The fact that he has been traded three straight years at the trade deadline highlights that contending teams value what he can bring to the table.
For the Giants, offense and slugging have been a major issue in recent years. So far, they have been better in that area this season, but adding a player like Bell who can hit well from both sides of the plate would be very appealing.
While Bryce Eldridge is the future at the position, Bell could provide them with more production than they are getting from the struggling Wade.