San Francisco Giants Sign Fourth-Round Pick to Huge Over-Slot Deal
The San Francisco Giants signed one of their remaining draft selections, fourth-round pick Dakota Jordan, to a huge over-slot deal as reported by MLB Pipeline.
Jordan, who played his college baseball at Mississippi State, was the second player the Giants picked in the MLB Draft. San Francisco did not have a second- or a third-round pick due to compensatory rules.
First-round pick James Tibbs III, an outfielder from Florida State, signed for an under-slot deal of $4.747 million.
San Francisco took that savings and passed it on to Jordan. He was due a deal worth $624,800 per the slot value for the of the No. 116 pick. The Giants signed him for $1.997 million.
Even before the signing, Baseball America had ranked him as the Giants’ No. 5 overall prospect post-draft.
MLB Pipeline also reported the Giants signed their fifth-round pick, San Diego outfielder Jakob Christian to a deal worth nearly $400,000.
With that, the Giants have signed all but two of their selections, their 19th-round pick Ryan Ure and their 20th-round pick Fernando Gonzalez.
With the Bulldogs he earned Second Team All-America honors last season from NCBWA and Third Team All-America from Baseball America. He batted .354 with 20 home runs and 72 RBI as he was named to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team, won the Ferriss Trophy, awarded to the best collegiate player in the state of Mississippi, and was both a Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist.
The deadline to sign all draft selections is Wednesday. The trade deadline is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
2024 San Francisco Giants Draft Selections
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Bold: Reported signing
Round 1: James Tibbs III, Florida State, OF, L/L
Round 4: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State, OF, R/R
Round 5: Jakob Christian, University of San Diego, OF, R/R
Round 6: Robert Hipwell, Santa Clara, 3B, L/R
Round 7: Greg Farone, Alabama, P, L/L
Round 8: Niko Mazza, Southern Miss, P, L/R
Round 9: Zane Zielinski, University of Illinois-Chicago, SS, R/R
Round 10: Cade Vernon, Murray State, P, S/R
Round 11: Andy Polanco, Central Pointe Christian Academy (FL), Dominican Republic, OF, R/R
Round 12: Zander Darby, UC Santa Barbara, 3B, L/R
Round 13: Drake George, Lewis-Clark State, P, R/R
Round 14: Jeremiah Jenkins, University of Maine, 1B, L/L
Round 15: Evan Gray, St. Louis University, P, R/R
Round 16: Tyler Switalski, West Virginia, P, R/L
Round 17: Hunter Dryden, Whitworth University, P, R/R
Round 18: Ryan Slater, Florida, P, R/R
Round 19: Ryan Ure, Oklahoma State, P, R/L
Round 20: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia, Panama, C, R/R