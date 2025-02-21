San Francisco Giants Skipper Confirms Who Will Be Team's Opening Day Starter
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin announced that ace pitcher Logan Webb will be the Opening Day starter against the Cincinnati Reds on March 27, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
This is news that everybody expected since he's ace of the rotation and has been the Opening Day starter for the last three occasions.
Webb pitched 204.2 innings in 2024 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 172 strikeouts. He made 33 starts in each of the previous two seasons.
Last campaign, the 28-year-old right-hander added a new cutter to his arsenal since he wasn't totally happy with his performance. This could help him advance further in 2025.
Robbie Ray and veteran pitcher Justin Verlander, who joined San Francisco this summer, will be in the Giants' rotation with Webb at the top.
If San Francisco is going to compete for the division title and return to the playoffs, those three will need to shoulder a lot of the team's workload in a crowded NL West.
The team is looking to turn things around after last year's 80-82 record.
Webb will have to be the leader of the pack to accomplish that.
His key role as the Opening Day starter not only reflects the team's confidence in his ability, but also emphasizes his importance in getting off to a good start they didn't have last season.
When the upcoming MLB campaign begins, all eyes will be on the 28-year-old as he leads the charge for the Giants on what they hope will be an upset-filled season.