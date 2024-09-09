San Francisco Giants Skipper Gets Brutally Honest About First Year
Coming into the 2024 MLB season, the San Francisco Giants were hoping to see new manager Bob Melvin lead them back to the postseason. Unfortunately, that won't end up being the case.
With just 18 games left in the season for the Giants, they hold a 71-73 record and are 7.5 games back in the race for the final National League Wild Card position.
Barring a miracle, they will head into the offseason looking to make some roster upgrades to get back into contention next season.
Obviously, the biggest addition they could make would be signing superstar slugger Juan Soto. San Francisco has been heavily linked as a team that could end up landing him.
While they could make some big moves in the offseason, Melvin has not been very happy with how the 2024 season has gone.
He spoke out recently and got brutally honest with his thoughts on the year.
“This is everything I’ve dreamed of coming in here. And so for it not to go well — and my expectation was that it would go well — makes it probably the hardest year I’ve had.”
He continued on, expounding further about how the disappointing season has stolen some of his joy from making his dream of leading the Giants become a reality.
"Oh a ton. A ton. Now, you have to put things into perspective. I’ve never lived in the city before. Where I live in San Francisco is wonderful. It’s a fantastic experience. And there are days that I go home and it doesn’t feel like it should. When we lost that Sunday game against Miami (on Sept. 1), I went back home and I saw all the people leaving the ballpark, all the black and orange walking down the Embarcadero, and it killed me. I went home and sat there and just looked out and watched this and thought, 'We’re so responsible for this.' You know? And I feel that every day here."
Even though the season has been a major disappointment, there are many things to be learned. The team knows where it needs to improve and they will have the chance to do so in the offseason.
Melvin clearly has a passion for the franchise. He wants to win. That alone will be a very positive driving force for the future.
Hopefully, San Francisco will be able to put together a strong offseason and get back to winning.
Melvin is the right guy to lead the Giants forward and when the team gets back to winning there will be no one happier.