San Francisco Giants Slugger Predicted to Be Superstar After Joining New Team
The San Francisco Giants did not get what they had hoped to out of a previous slashing signing, but were they the issue the whole time?
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently examined the upcoming MLB free agency class to find players that could potentially become superstars when they depart their current squads. Giants outfielder Michael Conforto was one of those players mentioned.
Conforto came over to San Francisco a couple of years ago after missing a season of baseball. While he hasn't been awful, he also hasn't looked the part of the star player that was once promised. Rymer believes that the Giants, more importantly Oracle Park, could be partially to blame for the marriage not working out.
The writer pointed out the staggering difference in home and away numbers for the slugger. He's posted a .225/.308/.353 slashing line with nine home runs and 42 RBI at home since joining the team. On the road, those numbers jump to .248/.332/.471 with 26 homers and 82 RBI in the same span.
"Not exactly a shocker, right? Even with its new dimensions, Oracle Park is still the most power-suppressing stadium in MLB. And it's even tougher on left-handed hitters like Conforto," said Rymer. "Otherwise, his exit velocity and hard-hit rate for 2024 were the best they had been since the mid-2010s. Like Clint Eastwood when he escaped Alcatraz, he just plain needs to get out San Francisco."
It looks like he needs to avoid California as a whole, as Dodger Stadium is the only other ballpark that he's played at least 30 games in and produced an OPS of .674 or worse.
The Washington native was a first round selection of the New York Mets back in 2014 after posting three stellar seasons at the plate for the Oregon State Beavers.
There were some years where he would struggle as a Met, but nothing ever got too bad, much like with the Giants. His heights were much higher, though. He made his first and only All-Star appearance back in 2017.
Over his seven seasons in New York, Conforto posted a .255/.356/.468 slashing line while averaging 19 home runs and 57 RBI.
Since joining San Francisco, those numbers have dropped to .238/.322/.418 with 18 HR and 62 RBI.
While it's not like he's fallen off a cliff, it's just disappointing to see that he hasn't ascended to the next level. Maybe a new home can finally do it for him.