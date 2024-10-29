Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Slugger Predicted to Be Superstar After Joining New Team

The San Francisco Giants slugger could ascend to stardom if he leaves for a new team in free agency.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 23, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto (8) celebrates with third base Matt Chapman (26) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Sep 23, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto (8) celebrates with third base Matt Chapman (26) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants did not get what they had hoped to out of a previous slashing signing, but were they the issue the whole time?

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently examined the upcoming MLB free agency class to find players that could potentially become superstars when they depart their current squads. Giants outfielder Michael Conforto was one of those players mentioned.

Conforto came over to San Francisco a couple of years ago after missing a season of baseball. While he hasn't been awful, he also hasn't looked the part of the star player that was once promised. Rymer believes that the Giants, more importantly Oracle Park, could be partially to blame for the marriage not working out.

The writer pointed out the staggering difference in home and away numbers for the slugger. He's posted a .225/.308/.353 slashing line with nine home runs and 42 RBI at home since joining the team. On the road, those numbers jump to .248/.332/.471 with 26 homers and 82 RBI in the same span.

"Not exactly a shocker, right? Even with its new dimensions, Oracle Park is still the most power-suppressing stadium in MLB. And it's even tougher on left-handed hitters like Conforto," said Rymer. "Otherwise, his exit velocity and hard-hit rate for 2024 were the best they had been since the mid-2010s. Like Clint Eastwood when he escaped Alcatraz, he just plain needs to get out San Francisco."

It looks like he needs to avoid California as a whole, as Dodger Stadium is the only other ballpark that he's played at least 30 games in and produced an OPS of .674 or worse.

The Washington native was a first round selection of the New York Mets back in 2014 after posting three stellar seasons at the plate for the Oregon State Beavers.

There were some years where he would struggle as a Met, but nothing ever got too bad, much like with the Giants. His heights were much higher, though. He made his first and only All-Star appearance back in 2017.

Over his seven seasons in New York, Conforto posted a .255/.356/.468 slashing line while averaging 19 home runs and 57 RBI.

Since joining San Francisco, those numbers have dropped to .238/.322/.418 with 18 HR and 62 RBI.

While it's not like he's fallen off a cliff, it's just disappointing to see that he hasn't ascended to the next level. Maybe a new home can finally do it for him.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News