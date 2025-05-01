San Francisco Giants Star Heads to 10-Day Injured List, Replacement Recalled
The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday that they have placed second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald on the 10-day injured list.
In a corresponding move, the team also revealed it has called up infielder Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento to take Fitzgerald's spot on the 26-man roster.
Fitzgerald, who suffered a left rib fracture and will be sidelined while he recovers from the ailment, was off to a strong start during the 2025 campaign after an impressive rookie effort in 2024.
The 26-year-old Louisville product owns a .284/.341/.432 slash line to go with two home runs and five stolen bases through 25 games.
Fitzgerald broke through a season ago, establishing himself as a member of the team's young nucleus of talented players with a .280/.334/.497 slashing effort and15 home runs in 96 appearances.
Wisely, who has appeared in 142 Major League games with the Giants between 2023 and 2024, is a career .218/.263/.320 hitter with six homers.
A 25-year-old native of Jacksonville, Fla., Wisely owns a .756 OPS through 27 contests with Sacramento to start the season.
He had a strong showing in spring training with San Francisco, playing in 24 games and posting an OPS of .835.
While the team hopes Wisely will be able to provide some quality outings as a bench bat and infielder, the Giants are sure to miss Fitzgerald's contributions.
Fitzgerald has already produced 0.8 bWAR in the campaign thus far.
San Francisco is set to kick off a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at home on Thursday night.