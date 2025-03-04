San Francisco Giants Star Performing at High Level in Spring Coming off His Injury
The San Francisco Giants have made some intriguing offseason moves the past few years, some good and some not so good.
One of the better ones hopefully will be signing outfielder Jung Hoo Lee from the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO.
He was solid in his first games at the Major League level, posting .262/.310/.331 slash line with 15 runs, eight RBI, two stolen bases, two home runs and 13 strikeouts to 10 walks in 37 games played.
Additionally, he was exceptional in the field, playing 306.2 innings in center and accruing 79 putouts and an assist with no errors for a 1.000 fielding rate.
Despite this quality 2024 campaign being cut short by a torn left labrum in his shoulder, he still has high potential and has shown that off during spring training.
In the six appearances, he has 15 at-bats and a .400/.500/.667 slash line with two RBI, five runs and four strikeouts to two walks.
Dealing with a torn labrum is a difficult task for anyone, nevermind an athlete who utilizes that arm constantly day-in and day-out.
As a left-handed batter, he needs that arm to drive power into the bat and create quality contact with the ball. Any issue with the shoulder is a tough one for players, but being able to get back out on the field and generate good hits at the plate less than a year after the injury occurred is a phenomenal sign.
He recently discussed his health, stating, "I am so grateful for the way the team has taken care of me. I want to go back out there and help the team the best I can. I can tell you I am 100 percent healthy now," via Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency.
If he can enter the season healthy, which it seems like he will based on this quote and his play in spring training, he could be a valuable asset to the Giants during their 2025 campaign.
With Lee having been a KBO Rookie of the Year, MVP, five-time Gold Glove winner, RBI leader and two-time batting champion, he knows what it takes to perform at a high level against strong opponents.
San Francisco envisioned that when they signed him to a six-year, $113 million deal last offseason, in addition to a $18.825 million posting fee to his previous team.
Now that he is healthy and ready to go, the Giants can truly evaluate him and see what he can do given a full year in the MLB.