San Francisco Giants Star Pitcher Floated As Potential Trade Deadline Target
There is a lot of optimism surrounding the San Francisco Giants’ pitching staff as they prepare for the 2025 season.
Anchoring the top of the rotation once again is Logan Webb, who is getting the Opening Day start against the Cincinnati Reds.
As reliable as any workhorse in baseball, the team knows they can count on him every fifth day to take the ball and perform at a high level as one of the best starters in the game.
Behind him, things looked a little more iffy entering spring training, but some of those concerns have been put to rest, thanks to stellar performances.
One of the pitchers that the Giants will be counting on to play a prominent role behind Webb is Robbie Ray.
The 2021 Cy Young Award winner with the Toronto Blue Jays, he hasn’t quite regained that form in the years since. Injuries played a part, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and has been working his way back since.
If the Cactus League is any indication of what is to come this summer, San Francisco is going to be getting the best form of Ray there is.
Working in a new changeup that he learned from 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, the Giants star was virtually unhittable.
Through 19.1 innings, he allowed only 11 hits and one walk, striking out 23 of the 72 batters he faced. An ERA of 1.86 and 0.621 WHIP are both incredibly impressive, looking as dominant as ever.
A return to Cy Young form is part of the bold prediction that Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (paid subscription required) has made for San Francisco, but he hinted that it may come with a different team.
“The only question is if he’ll get them while he’s still with the Giants, or if he’s the best pitcher traded at the deadline. That’s up to his teammates, but it’s OK to be bullish on Ray,” Brisbee wrote.
Given the current state of the franchise, it would not be too surprising if the team turned out to be sellers ahead of the deadline.
San Francisco has its work cut out for themselves, given the difficulty of the National League West.
Even if strides are made on the field, a fourth-place finish seems inevitable behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres unless something drastic occurs.
Ray performing at a Cy Young level would certainly help the team win games, but will it be enough to elevate them to playoff contender?
Only time will tell, but the Giants will be a team worth keeping an eye on once trade talks pick up since they have several veterans that could help a contending team if they are out of the race.