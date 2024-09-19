San Francisco Giants Star Prospect Confident in His Future
The San Francisco Giants have one of the top power prospects in baseball in first baseman Bryce Eldridge. He has moved quickly through the minors this season, making a Futures Game and playing across three levels. He started at Single-A San Jose and has already made it to Triple-A Sacramento.
After a breakout season, the 19-year-old is ready to make the next jump.
"The goal for me the second I got drafted was to get up here as soon as possible. I realized this year there are so many things I can accomplish … and I’m going to get to the Big Show as quick as possible and be the guy in San Francisco for a long time," said the former first round pick.
That is exactly what a fan wants to hear from the top prospect in the system. The confidence is clearly there, and with the way he has performed and moved this season, it's warranted. Eldridge was promoted twice in a pretty brief span, and only has 12 games above High-A.
In those games, he has accumulated 13 hits with two doubles and a home run. At Triple-A, he is 3-for-12. Though he has struggled at the higher levels relative to his performances elsewhere, he knows that the level of competition is different.
"I think just that initial week with a drastic change in competition was big for me. But at that point, I felt like I still could have taken on more of a challenge. I don’t know how that sounds, but I think that’s what they thought, too, and I think that’s why they wanted me to move up here, because I felt like I was having really good at-bats there, I was hitting the ball hard every time and cutting the strikeouts down," he explained.
The Giants are clearly high on the potential of Eldridge and he knows that. He likely won't see much, if any, time in the Majors next season. With that being said, if he continues to rake in the upper levels, it wouldn't be a shock to see him at some point. San Francisco hasn't had a big, power hitting prospect like this since Brandon Belt.
"Yeah, I get that all the time. And I see a lot of the fans comparing me to him. Obviously he did a bunch of great things here, and I grew up watching him destroy the Nats — we have similar builds, stances. I haven’t met him, but I’d love to pick his brain if I get the chance," he said when asked about Belt.
Big, power hitting lefties who play for the Giants, the two were bound to be compared. But Belt isn't who he emmulated himself after.
"Growing up near D.C., being a young guy sharing the same name with the superstar, that was a big thing for me. That was really cool. I tried to mimic my swing after him my whole childhood," he said of superstar Bryce Harper.
Harper isn't a bad player to mimic.
Bryce Eldridge appears ready for anything San Francisco throws at him in order to be the next cornerstone of the team. With the way he has soared through the minors, it might be sooner than most expected.