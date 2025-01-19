Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Star Reveals Unique Relationship With Buster Posey

A San Francisco Giants star revealed what makes his relationship with Buster Posey as good as it is.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third base Matt Chapman (26) looks on in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Sep 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third base Matt Chapman (26) looks on in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the players whom the San Francisco Giants are going to be relying on to help turn things around on the field is third baseman Matt Chapman.

The team was fortunate to land him, taking advantage of what was an unexpectedly poor market. A long-term deal did not materialize, resulting in the Gold Glover signing a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants that had options after the first two years.

Chapman didn’t even get the chance to make a choice on the options, as he played himself into that lucrative long-term deal he was seeking over the winter. In September, the final move of the Farhan Zaidi era was to sign him to a six-year, $151 million extension.

One of the core pieces of the franchise moving forward, he has not been shy about sharing his expectations for 2025 and beyond.

He wants to help get the team back into the postseason, something that became easier to achieve with the addition of stellar shortstop Willy Adames next to him.

Prior to the former Milwaukee Brewers star agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest in franchise history, Chapman offered up his services to play shortstop if the team needed him to.

There were rumors swirling that former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who is recovering from offseason surgery. Had that addition been made, someone would have needed to fill in and the new president of baseball operations Buster Posey raised the possibility to the veteran third baseman.

Willing to do whatever is needed to help the team win, Chapman was up for the move if need be.

Ultimately, it isn’t needed with Adames in the fold, but that level of communication is something that he appreciates Posey is bringing to the table as part of his new role.

"That's all you can ask for, is communication," Chapman said of his conversation with Posey, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. "To feel like you know what's going on. Buster's definitely been very open and honest with me and tried to keep me in the loop, so I appreciate that.

"I've had more conversations with him than any other president [of baseball operations] or general manager that I've ever worked with."

It was a welcome change to the debacle in 2022 when Carlos Correa was going to be signed to a record-setting deal to take over at shortstop and the incumbent, Brandon Crawford, was only asked about a positional move after the fact.

San Francisco can hopefully take advantage of that moving forward, as communication is key for teams to succeed on and off the field.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/San Francisco Giants News