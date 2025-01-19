San Francisco Giants Star Reveals Unique Relationship With Buster Posey
One of the players whom the San Francisco Giants are going to be relying on to help turn things around on the field is third baseman Matt Chapman.
The team was fortunate to land him, taking advantage of what was an unexpectedly poor market. A long-term deal did not materialize, resulting in the Gold Glover signing a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants that had options after the first two years.
Chapman didn’t even get the chance to make a choice on the options, as he played himself into that lucrative long-term deal he was seeking over the winter. In September, the final move of the Farhan Zaidi era was to sign him to a six-year, $151 million extension.
One of the core pieces of the franchise moving forward, he has not been shy about sharing his expectations for 2025 and beyond.
He wants to help get the team back into the postseason, something that became easier to achieve with the addition of stellar shortstop Willy Adames next to him.
Prior to the former Milwaukee Brewers star agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest in franchise history, Chapman offered up his services to play shortstop if the team needed him to.
There were rumors swirling that former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who is recovering from offseason surgery. Had that addition been made, someone would have needed to fill in and the new president of baseball operations Buster Posey raised the possibility to the veteran third baseman.
Willing to do whatever is needed to help the team win, Chapman was up for the move if need be.
Ultimately, it isn’t needed with Adames in the fold, but that level of communication is something that he appreciates Posey is bringing to the table as part of his new role.
"That's all you can ask for, is communication," Chapman said of his conversation with Posey, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. "To feel like you know what's going on. Buster's definitely been very open and honest with me and tried to keep me in the loop, so I appreciate that.
"I've had more conversations with him than any other president [of baseball operations] or general manager that I've ever worked with."
It was a welcome change to the debacle in 2022 when Carlos Correa was going to be signed to a record-setting deal to take over at shortstop and the incumbent, Brandon Crawford, was only asked about a positional move after the fact.
San Francisco can hopefully take advantage of that moving forward, as communication is key for teams to succeed on and off the field.