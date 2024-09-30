San Francisco Giants Star Seemingly Promises To Make Playoffs Next Year
It's often a sad time whenever the San Francisco Giants year ends, but after what they showed in 2024, it's a good thing they're heading into the offseason.
To say this campaign has been a disappointment would be an understatement. It was as bad as it could've possibly been, a major concern, as they've dealt with a few rough patches throughout the past few years.
Things clearly need to change and with some big decisions to make in the upcoming months regarding free agents and trades, they'll show the fan base if they're serious about winning.
Not one player inside the locker room was content with how they played. Bob Melvin made that clear after their final game on Sunday.
“Regardless of what our record was here, it was going to be disappointing based on what we felt the team was all about to start the season,” Melvin said, according to Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle.
Losing is never acceptable for an organization like the Giants. This is one of the best franchises in Major League Baseball history, but what will it take for them to get back to the top?
That all starts with them finally landing a star. Multiple will be on the market this offseason, so there aren't any more excuses for not accomplishing that need.
At some point, they need to stop blaming the ballpark dimensions, the city, or anything else.
San Francisco was once a place where players wanted to play, and if they were winning games, that'd still be the case.
Despite how bad the year went, star third baseman Matt Chapman believes things will change shortly. He seemingly promised that the Giants would be heading into the playoffs during this time next season.
“I know this season didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Chapman said. “But we’re going to go home this offseason and get better. You guys bring the same energy next year. When we end the season like this next year we’ll be going to the playoffs, we’re not done.”
Chapman, who recently signed a six-year, $151 million deal, was hopefully promised by the front office that they'd make moves to better the roster.
There wasn't much reason to pay Chapman that type of money if the team didn't plan on spending on others in free agency.
He's a great player, but at the end of the day, he's already shown that he's not enough to carry this team to where it needs to be.
Still, hopefully, his prediction will come true in 2025.