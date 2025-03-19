San Francisco Giants Star Has Strong Backing of Skipper Regarding Extension Talks
The San Francisco Giants have a decision to make when it comes to manager Bob Melvin, who took up the job last offseason and signed a two-year deal with a club option for a third.
This means that after the 2025 season, the Giants can make a decision on whether or not to keep him that extra year, and if they do, they'd then need to decide after the 2026 campaign on whether or not to extend him.
While this is still a little under a year away, it is something that has to be discussed sooner rather than later.
One of the team's star players is already thinking about it, too.
Two-time Platinum Glove winner Matt Chapman had a strong statement about Melvin and his future in San Francisco, backing the skipper heavily when it comes to keeping him around.
"I signed here because of BoMel ... I would have never come to the Giants if it wasn’t for him. He got me here. He’s the reason I’m here. I didn’t sign a six-year extension thinking I was going to play for another manager, so I hope they do what’s right and extend him. He deserves it," he said, perJohn Shea of the San Francisco Standard.
This is a strong endorsement from the veteran infielder, who signed a six-year, $151 million extension with the team that will him around until 2030.
With Melvin still being relatively new to the team, having a star of Chapman's magnitude stand up and say he wants the club to bring Melvin back is a huge testament to how he might be viewed in the clubhouse.
In his first year as manager, Melvin led San Francisco to an 80-82 record, up from the 79-83 record of 2023, but still not exceptional.
With that said, they have shown signs of life in free agency with high-profile additions like Willy Adames and Justin Verlander.
The Giants have come up short in negotiations with other stars in the past, so it seems like Melvin is a draw in that regard, as well.
With an improved roster heading into the upcoming season, Melvin will have the opportunity to prove his worth this year, potentially skipping the club option phase and signing a long-term deal with San Francisco.
Chapman would certainly love that.
His full-fledged endorsement should not go unhear.