San Francisco Giants Star’s Nephew Seen As Rising MLB Draft Prospect
San Francisco Giants veteran pitcher Alex Cobb is working his way back from left hip surgery and shoulder irritation, which has delayed his start to the season.
But it’s possible his nephew could be drafted by Major League Baseball when the draft starts on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mavrick Rizy is a 19-year-old pitcher with an interesting measurable — he’s 6-10 — which would put him among the tallest pitchers in MLB history if he made it to the Majors one day. That makes him the same height as “The Big Unit,” Randy Johnson, who ended his career with the Giants and won his 300th career game with the team.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Rizy can hit 98 mph and is considered the top high school prospect in New England. Given those measurables, the 19-year-old has gotten the attention of college scouts, too. He’s already committed to LSU.
Whether Rizy actually goes to Baton Rouge will depend on where he’s selected. The Chronicle wrote that he could be a third- or fourth-round pick, and there’s a chance the Giants could pick him, which would certainly thrill Cobb.
“He’s the nicest kid in the world,” he said to the Chronicle. “Obviously, he watched me growing up and watching him pitch, you can see how he’s emulated my mechanics — but he’s throwing 95-99 mph. I’m hoping the best for him, but he’s got two great options, he couldn’t be happier about LSU.”
The Fiskdale, Mass., product is different from Johnson in one respect — he’s a right-handed pitcher, while Johnson was a left-hander. Cobb, like Rizy, is a right-hander.
In the lead-up to the MLB Draft, Rizy participated in the MLB Draft Scouting Combine. He also played in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
As for Cobb, the 36-year-old continues his rehab work with the hope that he’s able to join the Giants rotation after the All-Star Break, which starts on Monday. Cobb threw 55 pitches in his third rehab start on Wednesday, as he gave up three runs and five hits in four innings.
He isn’t the only veteran pitcher the Giants are waiting on, either. Robbie Ray, a 2021 Cy Young winner who required Tommy John surgery last year but was traded to the Giants this offseason, is still rehabbing in the minor leagues. The Giants expect him to pitch at Triple-A Sacramento on Monday and manager Bob Melvin said the timetable is “sometime after the break.”