San Francisco Giants Starting Rotation Shines After Offseason Changes
With just over a week left in spring training, the expectations for the San Francisco Giants’ pitching staff are high. True to form, they are performing as if the season is already underway.
In the first installment of spring review for the Giants, we touched on the offense. In this second installment, we will go in depth on the current state of the battle for the opening day starting pitching rotation.
The fourth and fifth starter spots remain up for grabs. Rookie Landen Roupp seemed to have secured it but stumbled in his last outing. Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong are also in the mix, presenting the Giants with a unique opportunity heading into the season.
Currently, the Giants are leading the Cactus League with a record of 15-5, much of which can be attributed to the seven starters competing for five rotation spots. The pitching depth the Giants possess will be beneficial as the season unfolds.
San Francisco ranks second in earned run average (3.65), first in WHIP (1.17), and third in opposing batting average (.235). The team sits second in strikeouts (237), first in walks allowed (56) and ninth in home runs allowed (23).
Logan Webb
The ace of the staff, Webb, will take the mound on Opening Day against the Cincinnati Reds. He has been impressive this spring, allowing five runs (three earned) over 14.2 innings pitched with nine hits, two walks, and 15 strikeouts. His WHIP stands at 0.75, and opposing hitters have a batting average of .164 against him.
Robbie Ray
Ray serves as the 1B to Webb's 1A. Opposing teams will be wary of facing this duo. He has also started strong this spring, allowing two earned runs over 9.1 innings with five hits, no walks and 17 strikeouts, boasting a WHIP of 0.54 and a .152 batting average against.
Justin Verlander
Should Verlander regain any semblance of his past form, he could be a valuable asset as a mentor to the younger pitchers. This spring, he has performed admirably, allowing three earned runs over 16 innings with 12 hits, four walks, and 15 strikeouts. His WHIP is 1.00, and opponents have a batting average of .207.
Landen Roupp
Roupp has pitched well this spring, solidifying his claim for a rotation spot despite struggling in his latest outing. Overall, he has given up five earned runs over 12 innings with eight hits, one walk and 14 strikeouts, earning a WHIP of 0.750 and a batting average against of .186.
Jordan Hicks
Hicks is attempting to regain a starting role this season, and the $44 million investment in him suggests the organization will be patient. While he has struggled, with an ERA above nine and over two hits per inning, there are signs of improvement and his velocity and movement on his sinker are impressive.
Hayden Birdsong
Birdsong has pitched exceptionally well, showcasing dominance with a filthy performance in his last outing against the Athletics, where he struck out eight hitters. He has allowed one earned run over 12 innings with six hits, no walks and 18 strikeouts.
Kyle Harrison
Harrison, 23, has faced difficulties this spring. The left-hander could complement the back end of the rotation, Roupp and Birdsong have outperformed him, and Hicks appears to have secured one of the spots.
The Giants are in a fortunate position, with many teams searching for arms to fill their fourth and fifth slots. Fans should be excited about the development of these young pitchers poised to take over when needed.
If this writer were to choose the rotation, it would include Webb, Ray, Verlander, Roupp and Birdsong. However, as a writer and not a general manager, the likely rotation will be Webb, Ray, Verlander, Hicks and Roupp.