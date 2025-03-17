San Francisco Giants Final Rotation Battle Heats Up in Exhibition Contest
The San Francisco Giants have basically settled on at least the top three pitchers in their starting rotation.
But the last two spots are up for grabs and in an unusual move on Sunday the Giants had two of their contenders pitched back-to-back in spring training.
One of those pitchers through decidedly better than the other.
Hayden Birdsong earned the start and threw so well that he claimed his second spring training victory. Last year's rookie threw five innings, gave up two hits and struck out eight Athletics and dropped his ERA for spring training to 0.75.
It was an electric display of the stuff that made him an intriguing call up at midseason last year and has kept him in the mix for a rotation spot throughout spring training.
Next up was Kyle Harrison, who came on for three innings of relief. His day didn’t go quite as well, even though he earned his second hold of the spring.
He allowed four hits, giving up three earned runs and struck out four. Like Birdsong, he walked no one.
Logan Webb will start for San Francisco on opening day. After that, it will be some combination of Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander.
Jordan Hicks, who was a starter for the first time last year and faded into a bullpen role, will probably move into one of the final two spots. He hasn’t looked particularly good in spring training, as he has a 9.45 ERA in three starts. San Francisco has a financial commitment to Hicks that will likely put him in the rotation to start the season.
Birdsong’s start on Sunday was his first of spring training. Along with his 0.75 ERA, he has 18 strikeouts in 12 innings and has managed one save. Last season after he was called up, he went 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 16 starts with 88 strikeouts and 72 innings with a 1.39 WHIP.
Harrison, a left-hander, has a 10.80 ERA in three spring training games, with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings. He has spent two seasons in the Majors, but the last campaign was his first full season. He went 7-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts, with 118 strikeouts and 124.1 innings with a 1.34 WHIP.
The pair are not the only contenders for a rotation spot either. Landen Roupp is still on the radar to claim a rotation spot as San Francisco gears up for the final full week of spring training.