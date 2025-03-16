Strong Spring From San Francisco Giants Offense Could Be Good Sign for This Season
There roughly two weeks left of spring training, and the San Francisco Giants are ramping up for the beginning of the regular season
It’s a good time to review their spring training performance, noting who has stood out and who may be saving their hits for April.
There is tempered optimism surrounding the Giants, mainly because they finished fourth in the NL West last year and others in the division imrpoved their rosters, too.
The signing of Willy Adames can't be called quiet, and San Francisco has positioned themselves to compete for 162 games and challenge the rest of the teams in the NL West.
So far this spring, the Giants have quietly gotten off to a strong start, leading the Cactus League with a 14-5 record.
The offense is showing signs of midseason form, and while this isn’t a team projected to be powered by their lineup, this group could also be one that is underrated.
The team’s offensive production will likely come more from getting on base than slugging, as baserunners prove to be more valuable than long fly balls in Oracle Park.
At the time of writing, San Francisco is third in runs scored with 34, fourth in home runs with 35, second in batting average at .282, seventh in on-base percentage at .360, second in slugging at .490 and third in OPS at .850.
Catchers
Patrick Bailey is expected to receive most of the innings this year, but the backup position is up for grabs due to injury to Tom Murphy.
The candidates for the role are Sam Huff, viewed as more of an offensive catcher, and Max Stassi, who is considered a defensive replacement and is adept at handling pitchers.
Bailey is having a solid spring, slashing .240/.296/.400 in 25 at-bats.
Huff has gotten off to an even better start, making it challenging to keep him off the Opening Day roster with a .304/.467/.609 across 23 at-bats.
Infielders
The Giants’ offensive engine runs primarily through the infield.
Matt Chapman will anchor the middle of the offense alongside Adames. Expectations for their left-side infield power duo include 50 home runs and 160 RBI.
Both Adames and Chapman have made strong opens this spring.
Chapman is slashing .462/.563/.923, while Adames boasts a .364/.432/.576 slash line.
It will be interesting to see where first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. fits in the batting order with projections putting him in the leadoff role.
Starting healthy in 2025 is a promising sign for a bounce-back year. He is trying to leverage his legs more in his approach to increase his power, though the results so far are mixed.
There is still time to refine this approach, as some players don't like to waste their hits in March.
Outfielders
A healthy Jung Hoo Lee is an exciting thought for San Francisco.
He hasn't shown the full extent of his capabilities and fills a significant void in center field while being an ideal hitter to hit in front of Adames and Chapman in the order.
So far this spring, Lee is slashing .300/.400/.567.
As a group, the outfielders, including designated hitters Jerar Encarnacion and Wilmer Flores, are batting .300 with an OPS of .931. Leading the group is an on-fire Luis Matos, who is hitting .364/.378/.545.
Defensively, Lee is a plus center fielder, so it will be interesting to see how manager Bob Melvin divides the innings in left and right field knowing that Heliot Ramos could end up in the leadoff spot at different times.
Strategies can always involve statistical matchups or simply going with the hot bat.
If the Giants can get a rejuvenated Wade, a full season from Lee and a mix of clutch-hitting from Adames, this offense may surprise some pundits.