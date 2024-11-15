San Francisco Giants Superstar Near Top of Positional Power Rankings
The San Francisco Giants found a major bargain when they signed veteran third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million contract ahead of the 2024 season.
The deal had opt-outs after both 2024 and 2025, and with the third baseman being a Scott Boras client, it was highly unlikely he would make it through both of those options without testing the market.
But Chapman liked San Francisco so much that he and the Giants agreed to an extension. The new deal covers 2025-30 for $151 million. Now 31 years old, it could be the last contract of the veteran's Major League career.
Chapman had an outstanding 2024, becoming one of the most consistent hitters in San Francisco's lineup. He was so stellar that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report placed the slugger high in his final third base power rankings of 2024, ranking him second behind only Jose Ramirez. Between Chapman's glove and bat, Reuter had little choice.
Matt Chapman had the third 7-WAR season of his career in 2024, and his first since 2019 when he was still a member of the Oakland Athletics. He won his fifth career Gold Glove and was the most consistent hitter in the San Francisco Giants lineup, racking up 68 extra-base hits and trimming his strikeout rate from 28.4 to 24.4 percent without sacrificing any of his power production.
Chapman finished with a slash line of .247/.328/.463 with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, and a 125 OPS+ across 647 plate appearances in 154 games. It was the fourth time in his career that he tallied an OPS+ of 120 or better, and the first since 2020.
Defensively, the veteran continued to show why he is one of, if not the best defenders at the hot corner in Major League Baseball. He racked up 11 Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant, falling in the 96th percentile in the sport, and the best mark of all third baseman. He also won another Gold Glove.
It was another stellar season for the veteran. If he can continue to produce the way he did in 2024, the Giants will be getting way more bang for their buck.