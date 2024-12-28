San Francisco Giants Target Corbin Burnes Shockingly Lands With Diamondbacks
The San Francisco Giants had interest in right-hander Corbin Burnes.
After a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com stating the Giants were growing impatient, it was tough to foresee him coming to the Bay Area.
"San Francisco has had an offer on the table, but sources have indicated that the Giants may be getting impatient, prompting them to consider other ways to improve the club via free agency."
That came true right after midnight on the East Coast when the past Cy Young Award winner agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Burnes had multiple suitors, but ultimately signed for cheaper than many expected.
After a financial break with Arizona's state income taxes, he'll earn a similar amount had he signed for a few million more with a team like San Francisco.
Nightengale added that the Giants offered him more than the Diamondbacks, but the tax difference is significant.
"Corbin Burnes was offered more by the Giants and Blue Jays but big tax difference in Arizona."
Burnes also has a home in Scottsdale, and will now not only be able to stay close to home for spring training, but also during the regular season.
Since he's a California native, the hope was that would play in favor of San Francisco, but ultimately, his new home and financial incentives kept him in Arizona.
The Giants will now have to worry the Diamondbacks and Burnes all season, and potentially in the playoffs, with the ace now joining the NL West to make things even more loaded.