San Francisco Giants Third Baseman Has Had All-Star Caliber Season
As the San Francisco Giants continue to look to play spoiler down the stretch, it has been a bit of a disappointing season overall.
The National League West has been very good this season, as they will potentially be sending three teams to the playoffs this year. While it hasn’t been the season that the Giants would have hoped for, there have been some bright spots despite the organization missing the playoffs this season.
For San Francisco, there is going to be a lot of decisions to make this offseason. The Giants will be looking to build around their core and the franchise hasn’t been afraid to spend money.
During the year, San Francisco made the big decision to lock up third baseman Matt Chapman to a lucrative six-year deal. The organization is hoping that the slugger will be one of the leaders for the team moving forward.
The decision to lock up the slugger long-term is because of the excellent first season that he has had with the team. Recently, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com spoke about the All-Star caliber season that the third baseman is having.
“Well, you know the Giants must be happy with Chapman’s first season in San Francisco, because they just inked him to a six-year, $151 million extension. Chapman’s glove remains elite, as evidenced by him tying for the MLB lead this season with 10 Outs Above Average at third base. But by the Bay, he’s paired that with an offensive resurgence, which has produced his best full-season OPS+ (122) since 2019, when he finished sixth in the AL MVP voting.”
This campaign, Chapman has totaled a .247 batting average, 24 home runs, and 73 RBIs. While it has been a solid offensive season for the slugger, he has also been shining on the field, as he has a dWAR of 2.3.
Overall, the talented third baseman has an excellent WAR, as he comes in at 6.8 for the season. This is the highest that his WAR has been since he was 26-years-old, as he is clearly enjoying his time in San Francisco.
With young players like Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald on the team, having a veteran leader is going to be important for the Giants. This offseason, they will surely be looking to add some more bats to a lineup that could use some more pop.
In his first season on the team, Chapman has definitely had an All-Star caliber season.