San Francisco Giants to Bring in All-Star Infielder on Minor League Deal
With just a few weeks left before the San Francisco Giants head to Arizona for spring training, they have reportedly agreed to a deal to bring a veteran infielder into spring training.
Per the New York Post, the Giants have agreed to a minor-league deal with Jake Lamb, one that will pay him $1 million if he’s able to make the Major League roster.
Lamb, a 34-year-old who can play both corner infield positions and the outfield, did not play in the Majors last season. He spent the year in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as he slashed .264/.350/.393/.744 with seven home runs and 55 RBI. For Triple-A Indianapolis. He became a free agent after the season.
In 2023 he played 18 games for the Los Angeles Angels, as he slashed .216/.259/.353/.612 with two home runs and five RBI.
He has played for seven different MLB teams since breaking into the big leagues in 2014 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Washington.
The left-handed hitter peaked during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the latter of which led to his only All-Star Game appearances. That season he slashed .248/.357/.487/.844 with a career-high 30 home runs and 105 RBI.
That built off a 2016 in which he slashed .249/.332/.509/.840 with 29 home runs and 91 RBI.
Since 2017, Lamb hasn’t played in more than 78 games, which was in 2019. He has shoulder surgery in 2018 and fought a Grade 2 strain to his left quadriceps muscle in 2019. The Diamondbacks designated him for assignment in 2020 and he’s played for nine different organizations since.
San Francisco enters spring training with LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores at first base on the depth chart. The organization’s No. 1 prospect, Bryce Eldridge, is waiting in the wings to take over, perhaps as early as next year.
Matt Chapman is the long-term starter at third base, with Brett Wisley, Casey Schmitt and Flores behind him. If Lamb is looking to make the opening-day roster, he’ll likely need to beat out some combination of Wisley, Schmitt and Flores to do it.
Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 12. Position players are expected to report on Feb. 17. San Francisco opens its spring training schedule at Texas on Feb. 22. The Giants open the season on the road at Cincinnati on March 27.