San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Set To Start Season in Double-A Following Injury
As the San Francisco Giants continue to impress early on, one of their top prospects has recently received some positive injury news.
Coming into the season, the Giants weren’t expected to be nearly as good as they have been so far. San Francisco is looking like a playoff contender in 2025, and that is great to see after years of mediocrity.
So far, it has been a fairly balanced attack for the Giants with the pitching staff and lineup both performing well. While the pitching staff was expected to be a strength for the team, the lineup was a concern even after the addition of Willy Adames.
However, the unit has performed well, and more help could be on the way sooner rather than later.
Top prospect Bryce Eldridge has finished his wrist rehab and will be heading to Double-A to get his year started.
The exciting slugger rose through the minors quickly in 2024, and could be destined to make his MLB debut in 2025.
Last season, he slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI in 116 games. The former first round pick projects to be an excellent power hitter at first base, and that is certainly a position of need for San Francisco.
Since he has missed a good chunk of time, there isn’t going to be any rush to bring him up.
Letting Eldridge get a fair amount of reps in both Double-A and Triple-A should be the goal over the next month or so. Then, if he is performing well, a summer call-up could be in the cards.