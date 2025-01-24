San Francisco Giants’ Top Prospect Stands Among MLB’s Best Future Stars
The San Francisco Giants don’t have a minor-league system with several top-end prospects, which would be considered Top 100 prospects across the game.
But the Giants have one and he’s considered the best first base prospect in baseball.
Bryce Eldridge, the 20-year-old who has played less than two years of professional baseball, was ranked No. 12 in Baseball America’s latest edition of its Top 100 prospects. Not only was Eldridge the top first baseman he was the only first baseman in the Top 30.
The next closest first baseman was Nick Kurtz of the Athletics.
Eldridge, who stands an imposing 6-7, has been a Top 100 prospect for part of last season and has been the Giants’ No. 1 prospect for most of the last year.
Even though he’s not even 21, he’ll likely get a chance to push LaMonte Wade Jr. for the first base job during spring training. He may not overtake Wade. But, with Wade entering the final year of team control and preparing for free agency, the job could be Eldridge’s in 2026.
San Francisco selected him No. 16 overall in 2023 and signed for $4 million out of Vienna, Va., as Eldridge turned his back on his commitment to Alabama and opted to start his pro career.
After his selection, he did a short stint with the Giants’ Arizona Complex League team and the Class A San Jose Giants, where he slashed .294/.400/.505/.905 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 31 games.
Last season, Eldridge did something reminiscent of what Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday did in 2023 — work up the ladder of the entire minor league system.
He played for San Jose, High-A Eugene, Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, exceling at every stop. He finished with a slash line of .291/.374/.516/.890 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend.
He even played in the Arizona Fall League, but he only took a handful of at-bats, after which the Giants shut him down for the season after he dominated pitching there, as well.
Eldridge will be at spring training next month as a non-roster invitee, as he hasn’t been added to the 40-man roster yet. Pitchers and catchers to report on Feb. 12. Position players are expected to report on Feb. 17.
San Francisco opens its spring training schedule at Texas on Feb. 22. The Giants open the season on the road at Cincinnati on March 27.