Three San Francisco Giants Prospects Could Make MLB Debuts Next Season
The San Francisco Giants have done little outside of the Willy Adames signing to improve their roster in free agency, so they may need to look for some contributions from prospects in-season.
Last year saw a couple of rookies finally get their shot on the Giants' roster. Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald and Kyle Harrison all graduated from prospect status and were some of the only bright spots from a dissapointing year.
There are a handful of exciting young players in the farm system that are on the verge of making their MLB debuts next year.
LHP Carson Whisenhunt
Some believed that Whisenhunt would actually get the call up last season, but San Francisco clearly believed that he still needed a little bit more time to develop.
It would have been hard to call him up last year, despite so many pitching injuries, simply due to the fact that he wasn't playing at a high level.
The southpaw posted a 5.17 ERA in 2024, seeing an unfortunate uptick in hits and walks against Triple-A batters.
He still has plenty of potential, especially with maintaining an 11.6 K/9 through the struggles, though. If more injuries pop up on the rotation, he would likely be one of the next names called upon to help out.
1B Bryce Eldridge
Though Eldridge is so young and struggled a bit during his short stint in Triple-A, it is hard to count out him making yet another massive jump and pushing for MLB at-bats.
Overall, while playing all the way from Single-A to Triple-A, he posted a .292/.374/.516 slash line with 23 home runs in 116 games last year. If he can improve his glove, he could be an upgrade at first base before turning 21.
He is one of the few young players for the Giants that has true star potential right now. The 20-year-old shot up MLB prospect lists as fast as he has shot through the minor league system. He is the No. 35 overall prospect in baseball after being taken No. 16 overall in the 2023 draft.
RHP Trent Harris
Harris will be 26 years old next season, but also has only been in the minor leagues for two years and reached Double-A late last year.
He is an intriguing bullpen option, though, and has gotten off to a fast start in his professional career.
The North Carolina native has a 1.52 career ERA in the minors with 12.3 K/9. If he continues down that path next year, he would make sense at a late call-up.