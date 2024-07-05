San Francisco Giants Trade Right-Handed Pitcher to Cleveland Guardians
The San Francisco Giants have officially made a trade. With just a few weeks left until the MLB trade deadline, they have sent relief pitcher Spencer Howard to the Cleveland Guardians.
According to a report from Shayna Rubin, a beat writer from the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have traded Howard to Cleveland for cash considerations. He was DFA'd last week.
Howard had struggled to play consistently well in his appearances with San Francisco this season.
During the seven games he played with the Giants, he started in two of those appearances. He ended up recording a 1-1 record to go along with a 5.63 ERA, a 1.83 WHIP, and a 1.9 K/BB ratio. Howard pitched a total of 24.0 innings for San Francisco.
At 27 years old, Howard still has time to turn things around. Hopefully, his fit with the Guardians will be a good one and he can become a key piece in Cleveland.
This is just the first move of what could be a very busy month of July. With the MLB trade deadline coming up in just a few months, trade rumors will be coming out daily.
Expect to continue hearing the Giants mentioned in trade talks. For now, Howard is the first domino to fall for San Francisco.
It will be interesting to see what else happens this month. With San Francisco not far out of NL Wild Card contention, they could go either way. The front office will have to decide whether to buy or sell.