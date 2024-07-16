San Francisco Giants Trade Target Addresses Trade Rumors ‘Don’t Want to Get Traded'
There will be plenty of movement around Major League Baseball in the next few weeks. The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of that, as they could be a team that ends up buying or selling.
With six teams within at least 3.5 games of each other in the National League Wild Card, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out after the All-Star break. If they all continue and stay in the mix, it makes decisions even tougher for not only the Giants, but all of the other teams.
San Francisco is 3.0 games out, so they're on the cusp of being out of that mix. However, they managed to enter the All-Star break with a chance to get the job done, which is all they can ask for with the injuries they've dealt with.
Rumors have suggested that they're interested in pitching, outfield help, a franchise shortstop, and more power at first base. Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked them to Pete Alonso in June, believing they're a team to watch out for.
"I wouldn't rule it out. The Giants have been aggressive, they certainly added late, getting Chapman, they got Snell."
After landing both of those players, it's tough to say they should sell. While they've struggled some, they committed a ton of money to them and others in the offseason, which one could argue should lead to them buying and trying everything they can to get into the postseason.
"They're in the thick of the race right now, right? The San Francisco Giants, they have that last wild card spot at this point, so, I think they're more buyer than seller. There are a lot of teams right on that cusp, are they a buyer or seller? A lot of it has not shaken out yet," Heyman said.
Alonso would be a dream target, but the Giants would have to pay him in the offseason. Trading a haul for him and watching him leave in the offseason wouldn't make sense.
The right-handed slugger has heard the trade rumors and made a firm stance on where he's at with them.
"I don't want to get traded, I love it, it's home"
That's all the New York Mets should have to hear to keep him around. They're also in the mix for a postseason bid, currently holding the third Wild Card position. Moving Alonso doesn't help them reach the postseason, and that should be the goal for each team in baseball.
If that's the case, scratch off one of the top targets for San Francisco.