San Francisco Giants Undrafted Free Agent Duo Look Like Hidden Gems
The San Francisco Giants 2023 MLB draft class has seem solid returns so far in the minor leagues, but their best finds might have been in two of the undrafted free agents that they signed.
Once the draft was over, the Giants were able to sign Bo Davidson and Trent Harris for a total of $60,000. They quickly became two of the best prospects in the entire organization and have been on absolute tears to begin this season.
Davidson was the higher-valued of the two as he signed for $50,000. It made some sense as he was a bit younger and had a .412/.508/.876 slash line at Caldwell Community College.
The 22-year-old has shown real 20/20 potential as a center fielder to start his professional career and that is with already having to deal with a hamstring injury.
In 2024, he played in 63 games and posted a .327/.437/.605 slash line with 11 home runs and seven stolen bases.
Davidson has kept up that success during this campaign with a .343/.403/.571 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI in 16 games. He hasn't stolen any bases, but that isn't a real concern for him right now.
Harris signed for just $10,000 and has been dominant on the mound ever since. Through his first 108.1 innings as a professional, he has a 1.41 ERA with a 0.858 WHIP and 12.2 K/9.
He wasn't bad in college, but he had to undergo Tommy John and was 24 years old by the time he went to the draft.
The now 26-year-old has proven San Francisco right for taking a chance on him.
Harris has pitched 7.2 innings of scoreless relief so far this season and has allowed just four base runners while striking out nine batters. It is hard for a minor league reliever to have a better start.
The 2023 MLB draft process could prove to be a massive moment in Giants history as it has also provided their top prospect in Bryce Eldridge, who was the first round selection that year.
Eldridge also looks like a star through the beginning of his professional career. He hit 23 home runs with a .292/.374/.516 slash line in 2024 and played in four different levels.
Even if it is just those three that end up making it to the Majors and becoming real contributors, that would be a success. All three have high ceilings and their floors continue to rise as the days go by.