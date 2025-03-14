San Francisco Giants MLB Legacy Prospect Named Sleeper Spring Breakout Star
Last year, MLB introduced the Spring Breakout games to rave reviews. Now, the second edition is fast approaching and San Francisco Giants fans will get a great look into the future of the franchise.
After the last few weeks of spring training has seen a few prospects that are close to cracking the Major League roster, this Spring Breakout game will see the a few more players make their first appearance of the season.
The Giants will play their game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.
MLB prospect analysts Jonathan Mayo, Sam Dykstra and Jim Callis recently came together to find one sleeper prospect that could make a name for themsleves in the game.
For San Francisco, it was right-handed pitcher Trent Harris. Harris is the No. 11 prospect in the farm system, which is already a great rise given that he was signed for just $10,000 back in 2023 after going undrafted.
Though the climb from undrafted to the Majors is a tough one, he has a great source of advice as his father, Greg W. Harris, played in MLB for eight years.
The older Harris had a career 3.98 ERA and made his money by forcing bad contract and not walking a ton of batters. He had a 6.0 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 with a 1.304 WHIP.
His son is looking to make his mark in a different way as he is much more of a strikeout-first pitcher.
Trent was inconsistent throughout his college career as he had to fight for playing time, but looked solid in his fifth-year senior campaign with a 3.32 ERA over 62.1 innings of work.
That wasn't enough to get him drafted, but it was enough to catch the attention of the Giants.
He made a short pro debut in 2023 and was lights out with a 0.43 ERA over 21 innings. He had a 0.762 WHIP and struck out 33 batters while walking just three.
That level of production was always going to be tough to match, but Harris actually continued is stellar performance into 2024 which officially has him on the radar as a future Major Leaguer.
He had a 1.81 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 79.2 innings out of the bullpen. He kept his WHIP low at 0.916 and walked just 25 batters.
The 26-year-old pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball this spring, keeping the momentum rolling against better competition.
Now, he has another chance to build his profile in the Spring Breakout game.