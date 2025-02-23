San Francisco Giants Veteran Has Worked To Let Loose More Power This Offseason
The San Francisco Giants have had quite a few young developmental players taking over the roster in the past few seasons, but some veterans have remained to help keep the team steady. One of those players is 31-year-old LaMonte Wade Jr. who joined the Giants ahead of the 2021 season and has accrued 438 games played for the team since.
He made significant strides throughout the 2023-2024 offseason in his fielding, going from a league-leading 10 errors at first base in 2023 to only one in 2024, in a still staggering amount of innings. Now he has focused his development elsewhere, as he is trying to draw more power out of his swing and stance to really become a high-end hitter.
He recently discussed these changes, and as The Mercury News transcribed, he stated, "I’m just trying to be more into my legs, my legs are feeling good, so let me use them."
When discussing his stance, he made it clear that he has lowered himself into it, and his hands reside lower than before as well, stating the following regarding his best seasons, "There was a common theme (in those years)...That’s where we ended up putting the hands. That’s where I like them, so that’s where we’re going to go."
Power has been one of the few spots where Wade has been either inconsistent or lacking during his San Francisco tenure, as from 2021-2024 he hit between eight and 18 home runs in each season.
Despite this, he has been a solid contact hitter and improved even further going from a .207 batting average in 2022 to a .260 in 2024. Additionally, an on-base percentage of .380 in 2024 is solid given his hitting style, so now if he can work in more power, he may become a multi-tool offensive weapon.
Adding this type of offensive production to an already stout defender, who played 743 innings at first base in 2024, accruing 77 assists, 59 double plays turned, and only one error (.999 fielding rate), would truly make him a valuable asset for the Giants. The likely lead-off batter would make things intriguing in that aspect as well, as having power at the top of the lineup could really help out at the start of games, especially with home runs.
With Willy Adames likely in the second batting spot, who does have pretty strong power with 32 home runs last year, San Francisco may have a one-two punch on their hands that can make things interesting for opposing pitchers.