San Francisco Giants Veteran Outfielder Linked to Houston Astros As Trade Target
The San Francisco Giants have made one big splash this offseason, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal in free agency.
His addition is a major upgrade for the lineup and solidifies the Giants’ infield for years to come. With Matt Chapman at third base, they now have one of the better left sides in baseball, with Tyler Fitzgerald moving to second base and eventually Bryce Eldridge taking over at first base.
Alas, it will take more than one player to get this offense to the level that Buster Posey would like to see it return to.
If San Francisco is going to make another move, it could very well come in the outfield, as an infusion of power alongside Adames would be nice.
However, that will be difficult if the rumblings of the team looking to shed payroll are true. That could be why rumors have swirled that first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski were both made available in trade talks.
The veteran duo are both arbitration-eligible. Wade has yet to sign a deal, while Yastrzemski agreed to a $9.25 million contract in what is his final year under club control.
If the Giants do look to move him at some point, the Houston Astros are a team to keep an eye on in the opinion of Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.
The veteran lefty was named as a potential trade target they could inquire about to help replace right fielder Kyle Tucker, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs.
“The Giants seemed likely to deal one of their arbitration-eligible players at the start of the offseason. Yastrzemski, who agreed to a $9.25MM salary in his final year of club control, seemed the most logical candidate. San Francisco has been quiet since pulling off the Willy Adames deal, however, so they might not be looking to shed payroll to open additional free agent pursuits. Yastrzmeski is coming off a .231/.302/.437 showing with 18 homers through 474 trips to the plate,” he wrote.
While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Yastremski has been consistent throughout his entire career. He has recorded a WAR of at least 2.0 in all six campaigns as a professional, providing solid if not spectacular defensive across the grass along with some pop at the plate.
A platoon role against right-handed pitching would likely suit him best as he has significantly better numbers against them than southpaws.
Given their desire for some more power, it would certainly seem counteractive to trade away Yastrzemski. But, already 34 years old, he likely isn’t in the team’s long-term plans.
If they can flip him for a younger player or clear some salary money off their books to address other needs, it would be better than watching him walk for nothing in free agency next offseason.