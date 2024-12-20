MLB Insider Reveals Two San Francisco Giants Bats Could Be Trade Bait
The San Francisco Giants have already made one huge splash this offseason, agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million deal with shortstop Willy Adames.
He fills a void in the lineup that new president of baseball operations Buster Posey set a goal of filling in free agency. His addition will allow 2024 breakout performer Tyler Fitzgerald to shift over to second base, filling another hole the team had.
Adding a player of Adames’ caliber to the mix has already made this a successful offseason for the Giants after years of missing out on top targets. But, they don’t sound like they are close to being done.
San Francisco has been heavily linked to Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes in free agency. He would be a nice replacement for Blake Snell, who signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Giants have also been mentioned as one of the teams who have checked in on corner outfielders this winter. Another signing could be made from that group, especially with how slow-moving the market has been.
It certainly wouldn’t hurt to add a first baseman to the mix, someone who could be a stopgap until top prospect Bryce Eldridge is ready to handle the everyday role.
Especially because there is a chance that Lamonte Wade Jr. won’t be back with the franchise in 2025.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, he is one of the several players available on the trade market for any team looking to upgrade at first base.
Wade will be a free agent after the 2025 campaign and could be of interest to several teams. He has hit 30 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs over the last two years combined, knocking in 79 RBI and recording a 4.8 WAR.
Another San Francisco veteran to keep an eye on is outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.
Passan noted that he, along with a few other veterans such as Starling Marte of the New York Mets, Lane Thomas of the Cleveland Guardians and Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels could be had as well in a trade.
He has been a consistent performer throughout his career, registering a WAR of 2.0 or better in all six seasons of his career. An adequate defender and the strong side of a platoon as a left-handed hitter, plenty of teams would benefit from adding him to their roster.
Yastrzemski also brings some pop, as he has hit double-digit home runs in all six campaigns as well. He has at least 15 in each outside of the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020.