San Francisco Giants Veteran Outfielder Mentioned As Potential Trade Target for Mets
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the more pleasant surprises in baseball in the early going of the 2025 regular season.
They are 9-3, doing their best to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West. It will be interesting to see if they have enough firepower to remain in arm’s reach all season with two of the best teams in the game.
Several players have stepped up and produced at an incredible level out of the gate to help propel the Giants to where they are currently.
One of the players has been veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.
Fully aware that this could be his last season in San Francisco, is wants to ensure that he ends it with a bang. And to this point, he has been successful in achieving that as arguably their most productive player thus far.
Yastrzemski has been on fire with a .344/462/.594 slash line. He has hit two home runs with two doubles and seven RBI, adding two stolen bases as well.
His 0.8 WAR is tied for the team lead with the equally red-hot Jung Hoo Lee. An incredibly impressive 207 OPS+ is tops on the team as well, with Lee in second with a 163.
The Giants’ epic come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Reds in extra innings, an 8-6 victory, came courtesy of the veteran outfielder clubbing a walkoff home run into McCovey Cove, beyond the right field wall at Oracle Park.
In addition to the excellence at the plate, Yastrzemski is playing stellar defense in right field. He already has a 0.2 dWAR, according to Baseball Reference, and is positive in Defensive Runs Saved statistics as well.
At this point in time, Yastrzemski is a major part of the team’s success and they are going to ride this wave out as long as possible.
But, as the trade deadline approaches in the summer, he will be someone to keep a very close eye on.
Set to hit the market after the year, San Francisco could come to the conclusion that it would be better off trading him for some longer-term assets unless they plan on bringing him back as a free agent.
One team to keep an eye on is the New York Mets, who have a glaring hole in center field and have been mentioned as a potential trade suitor for Yastrzemski by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
He has experience playing all three spots in the outfield and has more than held his own defensively when playing in center.
Adding him to the mix would enable the Mets to push Brandon Nimmo back over to center field, with Yastrzemski taking over in left field. His presence could also get Juan Soto out of right field more, taking full advantage of his bat as a designated hitter.
Of course, all of that trade talk hinges on where the Giants are in the standings.
If they remain competitive, it is hard to envision them parting ways with a player who has been as productive as the veteran outfielder has been. But if things start to slip, Yastrzemski is going to be a very popular name on the rumor mill.